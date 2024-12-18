Cardinals Projected $81 Million All-Star Mentioned As Trade Chip
Will the St. Louis Cardinals pull off a trade to deplete their bullpen?
It would be somewhat surprising at this point as there have been reports that the club isn't looking to completely rebuild, and the bullpen was arguably the team's biggest strength in 2024. Ryan Helsley is a year away from free agency and was the best closer in baseball in 2024 with 49 saves.
There was a time earlier in the offseason when it very much seemed like the team was going to move Helsley. He has one more year of control under his belt before hitting free agency. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be $81 million over six years. That's a big price tag and it's unclear if the Cardinals will pay it.
While this is the case, there have been reports saying that the club may end up holding on to him to at least begin the 2025 campaign. Anything could happen, though, and SB Nation's John Stolnis certainly thinks a trade still is possible and had Helsley on his list of 10 players who could be traded before Spring Training.
"Like (Framber Valdez), Helsley can become a free agent after this season, and with the Cardinals retooling/rebuilding for the future, having the game’s best closer last season means more to St. Louis as a trade chip than he does on the field in 2025," Stolnis said. "The 30-year-old had a 2.04 ERA in a league-high 62 games finished, and led all of baseball with 49 saves.
"He finished 9th in the Cy Young voting this year, and over the past three seasons has a 1.83 ERA in 152 games (167.2 innings), with a K/BB ratio of 225/60. For a contender in need of a shut-down 9th inning guy, it’s hard to argue Helsley isn’t a better option than Devin Williams was before he was dealt to the Bronx."
Only time will tell if the Cardinals actually are open to a move involving Helsley. If the Cardinals want to be competitive in the National League Central in 2025, though, it would make sense to keep him.
More MLB: Cardinals Mock Trade Dumps Nolan Arenado For Dodgers 25-Year-Old