Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Advised To Keep $87.5 Million Star Despite Trade Rumors

Will the Cardinals make a trade involving the star this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 16, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the field prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the field prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

There already has been a plethora of trade rumors about the St. Louis Cardinals since the regular season came to an end.

St. Louis' front office made it known that the club will be looking for ways to cut payroll this winter and the most speculated way to do so is by trading high-priced veterans for prospects and completely tearing down the roster and building it back up.

The Cardinals will have tough choices, and seemingly every veteran has been mentioned in trade rumors. One that unsurprising has popped up is All-Star catcher Willson Contreras. He is going into the third year of a five-year, $87.5 million contract and could help a contender.

While this is the case, Just Baseball's Kevin Henry urged the team against a deal involving Contreras.

"Contreras has been behind the plate for the Cardinals for two seasons now, and neither have gone the way the St. Louis faithful wanted to see them go," Henry said. "In 2023, his first season in St. Louis, there was plenty of back and forth between Contreras and (Oliver Marmol) about his play behind the plate and if he was the one to blame for the high earned run average from the Cardinals pitchers at the start of the season. It was a rocky start to a five-year, $87.5 million deal...

"With young pitchers on the way, a veteran presence like Contreras catching would be a boost. Additionally, the Cardinals will need a steady and dependable veteran bat in the lineup in 2025, and Contreras could fit that role well...if he can stay healthy...Contreras was signed away from the rival Chicago Cubs to be a difference-maker in St. Louis and carry on Yadier Molina’s impressive legacy at catcher. This needs to be the season that that happens."

Henry is right. Contreras may be expensive, but he could help the Cardinals in 2025. They should keep him.

More MLB: Cardinals $260 Million Star Called Surprise Fit For Orioles Via Trade

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News