Cardinals Advised To Keep $87.5 Million Star Despite Trade Rumors
There already has been a plethora of trade rumors about the St. Louis Cardinals since the regular season came to an end.
St. Louis' front office made it known that the club will be looking for ways to cut payroll this winter and the most speculated way to do so is by trading high-priced veterans for prospects and completely tearing down the roster and building it back up.
The Cardinals will have tough choices, and seemingly every veteran has been mentioned in trade rumors. One that unsurprising has popped up is All-Star catcher Willson Contreras. He is going into the third year of a five-year, $87.5 million contract and could help a contender.
While this is the case, Just Baseball's Kevin Henry urged the team against a deal involving Contreras.
"Contreras has been behind the plate for the Cardinals for two seasons now, and neither have gone the way the St. Louis faithful wanted to see them go," Henry said. "In 2023, his first season in St. Louis, there was plenty of back and forth between Contreras and (Oliver Marmol) about his play behind the plate and if he was the one to blame for the high earned run average from the Cardinals pitchers at the start of the season. It was a rocky start to a five-year, $87.5 million deal...
"With young pitchers on the way, a veteran presence like Contreras catching would be a boost. Additionally, the Cardinals will need a steady and dependable veteran bat in the lineup in 2025, and Contreras could fit that role well...if he can stay healthy...Contreras was signed away from the rival Chicago Cubs to be a difference-maker in St. Louis and carry on Yadier Molina’s impressive legacy at catcher. This needs to be the season that that happens."
Henry is right. Contreras may be expensive, but he could help the Cardinals in 2025. They should keep him.
