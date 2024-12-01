Cardinals All-Star Predicted To Leave St. Louis To Join Diamondbacks
Thanksgiving now is behind us so the Major League Baseball offseason really should start to heat up in a big way.
December is here and the Winter Meetings are just about a week away. There will surely be plenty of movement before the Winter Meetings get here and even more, once they do kick-off. We will start to see more free agents fly off the market and one player to keep an eye on still is former St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt.
Goldschmidt is looking for a new opportunity after spending the last six seasons in St. Louis. Willson Contreras has been announced as the team's first baseman for the 2025 season so Goldschmidt really needs to find a new home.
The Athletic's Andy McCullough made a list of one player each Major League Baseball club should sign this offseason and predicted that the Arizona Diamondbacks will go out and sign Goldschmidt.
"Paul Goldschmidt, (first baseman)," McCullough said. "With Christian Walker entering free agency, the Diamondbacks need a first baseman. With his contract in St. Louis expiring, Paul Goldschmidt needs a home. Sometimes the stories write themselves. Goldschmidt was one of the best Diamondbacks in franchise history.
"This could be a charming way for Goldschmidt, 37, to put a bow on his resume for the Hall of Fame. Or it could end badly, as Goldschmidt saw his production crater in 2024, only two years removed from winning the National League MVP. Such are the perils of being romantic about baseball."
Goldschmidt certainly is familiar with Arizona after spending the first eight years of his career there. The Diamondbacks have a star first baseman of their own on the open market in Christian Walker. If he walks, a deal with Arizona almost makes too much sense for Goldschmidt.
