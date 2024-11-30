Cardinals Urged To Reunite Chaim Bloom With Projected $60M Starter
Could the St. Louis Cardinals look to add some pitching this winter?
It certainly could make some sense because of the fact that the team declined both Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn's club options for the 2025 season.
St. Louis currently has Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, Andre Pallante, and Michael McGreevy. The Cardinals also have players like Gordon Graceffo or even Tink Hence who could fight for a role in Spring Training.
While this is the case, adding another veteran wouldn't be the worst thing, especially if St. Louis pulls off a trade involving another veteran.
The Athletic's Andy McCullough put together a list of one free agent deal for every big deal team and suggested former Boston Red Sox hurler Nick Pivetta as a fit for St. Louis.
"Nick Pivetta, (right-handed pitcher)," McCullough said. "A new era is dawning in St. Louis, where John Mozeliak is a year away from handing over the keys of the franchise to former Rays and Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom. Bloom acquired Pivetta with Boston back in 2020.
"Pivetta puts up tantalizing peripheral numbers and misses a lot of bats. If he could ever cut down on his home run rate, he might look like a No. 2 or No. 3 starter. Perhaps he could realize that fate in St. Louis."
The fiery right-handed hurler has a connection with Chaim Bloom as they both spent time in Boston. He's currently projected to land a four-year, $60 million deal by Spotrac. After logging a 4.17 ERA in 2024 with the Red Sox, should St. Louis consider adding him?
