Cardinals Are Perfect Landing Spot For White Sox Ace If Club Keeps Winning
The St. Louis Cardinals seemed posted to be one of the biggest sellers in baseball ahead of the trade deadline but things could change.
Many already have written the Cardinals off after a rough start, but St. Louis is 8-2 over its last 10 games and is just 1 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot. There is plenty of time until the trade deadline in July and things could change, but the Cardinals look like a team that could add to the roster, rather than subtract.
St. Louis might not complete a blockbuster deal, but it could make sense to add some help to the starting rotation without breaking the bank. One player who could make some sense and who could be traded is Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Garrett Crochet is the White Sox's best starting pitcher, but they're unlikely to trade him as he's only 24 and profiles as their future No. 1 starter," Bowden said. "Erick Fedde is the starter they're most likely to deal. They signed him in the offseason to a club-friendly two-year, $15 million deal and he has delivered going 4-0 with a 2.60 ERA in nine starts.
"A former first-round pick of the Washington Nationals, Fedde pitched in South Korea in 2023 and was the KBO's best starting pitcher, going 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA over 180 1/3 innings. The righty looks like he's figured it out in his return to the majors, and at that affordable price point should fetch the White Sox a relatively strong mid-level prospect package in return."
St, Louis has been mentioned as possible sellers but if it can continue to rack up wins, that won't be the case. Fedde could be an option to not only help out this season but also in 2025.
