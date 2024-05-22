Ex-Cardinals Pitcher To Join Independent League Club After Rough Stretch
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals organization seems to have found himself a new home.
St. Louis recently released veteran relief pitcher Josh James as he attempted to make a comeback to the big leagues. He signed a minor league contract with St. Louis ahead of the 2024 campaign and was looking to make his first appearance at the big league level since 2021 but things didn't work out.
James now will look to get back on track after signing with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco.
"Josh James signed with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League, according to the league’s transaction log," Franco said. "The right-hander became a free agent when he was released from a minor league deal with the Cardinals last week.
"James, 31, spent his limited time in the St. Louis organization at Triple-A Memphis. He walked 15 of the 51 hitters he faced. Putting on free baserunners at that rate isn’t tenable, and James was rocked for 18 runs in 7 2/3 innings. He’ll need to demonstrate he can find the strike zone with the Ducks to pitch his way back to affiliated ball."
The 31-year-old made nine appearances with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and had a 19.96 ERA and 5-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 7 2/3 innings pitched. Hopefully, he is able to get back on track with the Ducks and eventually work his way back to the big leagues.
James is not the only former big leaguers to join the Ducks this season and will join former Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Kansas City Royals outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on the squad.
