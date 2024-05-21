Cardinals Failed Trade Viewed As St. Louis' Biggest Mistake Of Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals entered this past offseason with some clear goals.
St. Louis had a rough 2023 season and looked to significantly improve the starting rotation and bullpen while also clearing a logjam in the outfield. The Cardinals added multiple pitchers who have helped this season and attempted to clear up the outfield by trading outfielder Tyler O'Neill.
O'Neill began his big-league career with the Cardinals and spent the first six seasons of his career with the club. He earned two Gold Glove awards and finished eight in the National League Most Valuable Player award voting in 2021.
Injuries have heavily impacted him throughout his career to this point and because of that and seemingly a surplus of outfielders on the roster, St. Louis opted to trade him to the Boston Red Sox. O'Neill has responded and has shined this season.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller compiled a list of mistakes each Major League Baseball team made this past offseason and called the O'Neill trade St. Louis' biggest one.
"O'Neill is in his final season before hitting free agency, and the Cardinals had a logjam of what appeared to be serviceable outfielders," Miller said. "Trading him to Boston for a pair of pitching prospects made sense. Unfortunately, while O'Neill has clubbed 11 home runs for the Red Sox, the quartet of Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II, Michael Siani, and Dylan Carlson has been a disaster for St. Louis, combining for zero home runs in 247 trips to the plate.
"This has contributed significantly to a Cardinals offense that ranks dead-last in the National League in total runs scored and a record six games below .500."
O'Neill had some great moments with the Cardinals and although he has shined with Boston, his time with St. Louis ultimately was coming to an end one way or another.
More MLB: Cardinals Important Duo Making Progress In Recovery Showing Return Is Near