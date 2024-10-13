Cardinals Could Target Giants Slugger To Fill First Base Void
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to enter a rebuild after finishing 83-79 and missing the postseason for the second consecutive year.
They also are preparing to say goodbye to some familiar faces. The team has already informed Paul Goldschmidt that they will not be bringing him back for 2025. Thus, there is a hole that will need to be filled at first base.
The Cardinals have plenty of internal options at first base, but it wouldn't hurt for them to find an external solution as well. Perhaps San Francisco Giants slugger Mark Canha could be an option for them as they try to replace Goldschmidt.
Canha began the season with the Detroit Tigers and struggled, hitting seven home runs but also hitting just .231 with a .687 OPS. He improved upon being traded to San Francisco.
Though he did not hit any home runs with the Giants, he hit .288 and posted a respectable .705 OPS. He can play first base and also be used as an outfielder.
He likely won't be terribly expensive after a difficult season, but he could be a low-risk, high-reward type pickup for St. Louis as they try to bolster their offense for 2025.
Offense is what cost them a chance at contention in 2024, but Canha does have a solid track record. He's a right-handed bat with power that could be used at multiple spots and possibly even serve as a designated hitter.
It will be interesting to see if St. Louis can find a spot for him.
More MLB: Cardinals Projected $80 Million Star Predicted To Leave St. Louis