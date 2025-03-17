Cardinals Have Big Opportunity In Front Of Them
What can we expect from the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025?
If you were to read social media, the initial thought likely would be doom and gloom. But, things aren't as bad as social media would have you think.
Unlike prior years, the Cardinals have a surplus of capable starting pitching. This is the case to the point that St. Louis is considering implementing a six-man rotation. The Cardinals have had too little pitching in recent years, but now they have so much that they are considering the big change thanks in large part to the performance of Michael McGreevy in Spring Training.
Offensively, the Cardinals could be better than they were last year. Willson Contreras now is at first base and could bring more firepower than Paul Goldschmidt did last year. Masyn Winn was good last year but should be even better this year in his second full big league season. Nolan Arenado is at third base and is still one of the better third basemen in baseball.
The outfield, designated hitter, and second base are bigger question marks, but there likely will be some combination of Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II, and Michael Siani across the positions.
There's a lot of talent on this team right now. The National League Central is for the taking and there's an argument that the Cardinals have a chance to be a better team this year than they were last year. The Cardinals seemingly have been counted out before the season even began. This shouldn't be the case, they can surprise people.
