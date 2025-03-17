Cardinals Decision Could Lead To Departure Of 34-Year-Old
The St. Louis Cardinals have been trimming down its big league roster ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball season and made more tough decisions on Monday.
One move the club made was sending veteran pitcher Nick Anderson down to minor league camp. The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that Anderson has an "upward mobility" clause in his deal which could allow other teams to poach him if they were to place him on their 40-man roster.
"The Cardinals reassigned Nick Anderson to minor-league camp this morning," Woo said. "Anderson has an upward mobility clause in his contract that allows another club to add him to their 40-man roster prior to Opening Day. For now, he’ll be assigned to Memphis"
Anderson signed a minor league deal with the Cardinals in February. He's 34 years old and has spent parts of five seasons at the big league level. He was selected in the 32nd round of the 2012 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.
Anderson eventually made his big league debut in 2019 with the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays. He appeared in 68 games overall -- 45 with the Marlins and 23 with the Rays. He logged a 3.32 ERA as a rookie.
He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Rays and then didn't get any action at the big league level until 2023 with the Atlanta Braves. Anderson spent time with the Kansas City Royals in 2024. Last year, he had a 4.04 ERA in 37 appearances with the Royals. Overall, he has a 3.18 ERA at the big league level across 165 total appearances.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Make Surprising Decision Thanks To Phenom