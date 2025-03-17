Cardinals Could Make Surprising Decision Thanks To Phenom
There has been a lot of chatter about the St. Louis Cardinals' starting rotation throughout Spring Training to this point.
The Cardinals were in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Stop us if you heard that before. There was chatter about possibly trading some of the team's veteran pitchers including Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, and Steven Matz. None of the four have been dealt, though.
There was a lot of chatter about opening up rotation spots for some of the team's younger guys, but they didn't do that. Because of this, it seemed like someone like Michael McGreevy or Andre Pallante were going to miss out on a rotation spot.
McGreevy is a guy who specifically seemed like he could end up being the odd man out. Pallante got a big opportunity last year and was impressive with the big league club. The 24-year-old McGreevy has done nothing but impress in Spring Training, though. He has a 1.54 ERA in four appearances in Spring Training.
He has looked good enough that the Cardinals now are considering using a six-man rotation to at least begin the season, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said he and the coaching staff are discussing using a 6-man starting rotation early on," Denton said. "It would involve Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas, Andre Pallante, and Michael McGreevy. McGreevy could swing between starting and relieving."
The 24-year-old has looked good enough that it would be hard to keep him off the big league roster. It at least sounds like St. Louis is considering a way to keep him with the club. There wasn't much chatter about a six-man rotation until this point so clearly the team likes something that they are seeing
