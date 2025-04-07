Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals 'Hopeful' Slugger Avoided Devastating Injury

The Cardinals had a rough day on Sunday

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't have the series they wanted to have against the Boston Red Sox.

St. Louis traveled to Boston to take on the Red Sox at Fenway Park for a three-game series. Friday's contest was a slugfest and although St. Louis made Boston squirm, it was still able to come out on top 13-9.

Saturday got rained out which led to a Sunday doubleheader. The Cardinals toward the end of the game, but the team blew the lead in the ninth inning and went on to lose in extra innings. The second game of the day wasn't close as Boston won 18-7.

It never is good to get swept, but what made things worse is that arguably the team's hottest hitter Iván Herrera was forced to leave the action due to a knee injury. MLB.com's John Denton shared that the team is "hopeful" Herrera avoided anything serious, but will be going on the Injured List.

"Herrera briefly left Fenway Park to get more testing on the knee, but was moving around the clubhouse well later in the night and the club is hopeful that he might have avoided a serious injury, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said," Denton said. "He was diagnosed with knee irritation, per the club, and is expected to go on the 10-day injured list on Monday."

Hopefully, further tests reveal no further damage and he's able to return after a minimum stint on the Injured List. The Cardinals' offense needs him.

