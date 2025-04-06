Cardinals 'Long Shot' Floated As Candidate For New Contract
The St. Louis Cardinals have a bright future despite some negative buzz heading into the season.
St. Louis is loaded with expensive, veteran talent. Unless the Cardinals stack up wins and make a run at a playoff spot, it wouldn't be shocking if the team made some sort of trades throughout the season. Even if the Cardinals were to trade away some veteran talent, they have a bright future thanks in large part to the young guys on the team.
One guy who has stood out early to kick off the 2025 season is Victor Scott II. He's just 24 years old and won the starting center field job in Spring Training. Scott has been phenomenal to begin the season and looks like he could be a piece to build around for years to come.
FanSided's Thomas Gauvain made a list of 13 hypothetical contract extension candidates and one that he floated Scott although he noted it was a "long shot."
"Victor Scott II has had a mini breakout this year," Gauvain said. "His spring was ridiculous, as he posted a .349/.451/.721 slash line with four home runs in only 16 games. He's continued that hot streak with a .348/.385/.522 slash line to go along with four stolen bases and one home run in only six games.
"Giving a contract extension to Victor Scott II would be a long shot by the organization unless he continues this strong stretch of performance and proves his 2024 season was a fluke. If he can do so, locking up a plus defensive center fielder with Scott's speed for the foreseeable future would be a shrewd move by the front office."
This would be a great idea. St. Louis has a bright future and Scott is a big reason why.
