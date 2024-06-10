Cardinals Hurler Is 'Intriguing' Trade Option If St. Louis Sells At Deadline
The National League has had a down year overall and the St. Louis Cardinals still are in contention for a postseason spot despite being two games under .500.
St. Louis had a disastrous start to the season but has turned things around of late and has shown great flashes. If the Cardinals continue to play the way they have over the last few weeks, they won't be sellers at the trade deadline and instead likely will look to add.
The trade deadline is under two months away and some already have started to speculate who could be moved. Although the Cardinals have started to turn things around, starter Kyle Gibson still was mentioned as an "intriguing" trade option if St. Louis ends up selling by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"So, yeah, if St. Louis ends up being a buyer, there's not a ton worth getting excited about as far as (National League) Central pitchers on the trade block goes," Miller said. "But like (Lance Lynn), Gibson has been a respectable elder statesman after posting a 4.88 ERA over the previous two seasons combined. He has pitched at least into the sixth inning in all but one of his starts, resulting in six quality starts."
Gibson was signed by St. Louis this past offseason to provide a steady, innings-eating option for the club. Although his numbers may not jump off the page, he has logged plenty of innings so far just like the club wanted.
St. Louis has a better chance of adding this summer rather than subtracting but Gibson is someone to keep an eye on if things change.
