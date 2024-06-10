Yankees Linked To Surprising Cardinals Duo In Possible Deadline Deals
The St. Louis Cardinals currently are in contention for a National League Wild Card spot but if things change, they could end up being sellers around the trade deadline.
It already has been speculated on numerous occasions that subtractions could be coming if the Cardinals are out of contention. Luckily, that isn't the case right now. St. Louis currently is tied for a Wild Card spot and has shown flashes lately of the team many expected it to be.
While this is the case, there still has been speculation left and right about who could be moved in the case of a sale. SNY's Andy Martino linked both John King and JoJo Romero to the New York Yankees if they end up selling.
"It’s too early in the era of expanded playoffs to identify many sellers, but a few lefties who might become available are St. Louis’ John King and JoJo Romero, San Francisco’s Taylor Rogers, and Tampa Bay’s Garrett Cleavinger," Martino said. "Miami’s Tanner Scott and Colorado’s Jalen Beeks are others expected to be dealt."
King and Romero both have been fantastic so far this season for St. Louis. Both have recorded ERAs under 2.00 and are major reasons why the Cardinals' bullpen has taken a major step forward this season.
Any club that wants to make a run this postseason will be looking for bullpen help. If the Cardinals are in contention for a playoff spot this summer, they are much more likely to add to the bullpen rather than subtract. Both Romero and King have been revelations for St. Louis so far this season so it would be surprising if they ended up getting moved.
