Cardinals Target Has 'Good' Chance Of Being Traded Making Deal Possible
The St. Louis Cardinals may not have had the start to the 2024 season that they hoped for, but they still are in contention for a postseason spot.
St. Louis currently is just a 1/2 game out of a National League Wild Card and has shown some flashes lately of a team that could completely turn things around at some point soon. The Cardinals still have some work to do, though, and the starting rotation needs some help.
The Cardinals added Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson in free agency this past offseason and they all have had success in different ways. St. Louis still could use another hurler to add to the mix and one player who consistently has been mentioned as a possible option is Miami Marlins young starter Jesús Luzardo.
Luzardo has been in trade rumors over the last year and it sounds like he actually could be moved this summer. The New York Post's Jon Heyman even claimed there is a "good" chance that he is traded ahead of the deadline.
"Jesus Luzardo, Marlins SP: He’s a 25-year-old lefty with two more years of team control," Heyman said. "Chances to be dealt: Good."
Luzardo is the exact type of pitcher the Cardinals need. He has great potential and has had success at the big-league level despite being young. He could help improve the starting rotation in a major way without breaking the bank.
St. Louis has opted against massive investments and although Luzardo would cost a lot prospect-wise, he isn't expensive financially at this point in his career. Plus, he is under team control until 2027.
The Cardinals need some help in the rotation and Luzardo could be that guy.
