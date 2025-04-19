Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Hurler's Hot Start Hasn't Won Everyone Over Yet

The Cardinals have been pretty solid to kick off the 2025 season...

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Lous Cardinals made some tough decisions in Spring Training.

There was a battle for spots in the starting rotation and one guy who earned a spot is Andre Pallante. The 26-year-old thrived last year when given an opportunity. He has carried that over to the 2025 season and has a 3.22 ERA so far in four starts. He's been reliable and everything the Cardinals could've asked for.

While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly said he "sells" Pallante's hot start.

"Andre Pallante, St. Louis Cardinals: Sell," Kelly said. "Andre Pallante was a fourth-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019, and did post a 3.78 ERA across 121.1 innings pitched a year ago. So it's not as though he's completely come out of nowhere.

"Still, it's hard not to be impressed by Pallante's 2.20 ERA across his first three starts (16.1 innings) of the season: With that said, we aren't going to buy Pallante's start. That's not to say he won't be an effective big league starter this year, but he has a 3.80 expected ERA and 4.30 FIP, both of which suggest his current pace isn't sustainable."

That does seem to be a little aggressive. Pallante had a 3.78 ERA last year in 29 total appearances, including 20 starts. He's been pretty close to that pace so far this season in four starts. This just might be how good of a player he is. He's talented and the Cardinals are fortunate to have him.

Patrick McAvoy
