Cardinals Linked To Ex-First-Round Pick From AL West Club's Pitching Staff
The St. Louis Cardinals' front office will be busy over the next nine days deciding whether to buy, sell or do a bit of both before the July 31 trade deadline.
With the Cardinals sitting 8 1/2 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central and 3 1/2 games out of an NL Wild Card spot, the chances of St. Louis buying at the trade deadline are beginning to diminish.
However, the Cardinals have nine games left to play before the trade deadline, during which they could turn things around and show that there's hope for a playoff push. If St. Louis can keep postseason hopes alive, perhaps they'll pursue a deal for a hurler from an American League West.
"The No. 10 pick in 2020 (Reid Detmers) transitioned to relief this season and has found some success like other highly drafted college lefties, including A.J. Puk, Andrew Miller and Drew Pomeranz," ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan wrote Monday morning before including the Cardinals as a potential trade destination for Detmers. "He comes with three more years of control after this season and his velo is up 1.5 mph in the new role, so this might be where he fits long term and he could fetch a hefty return. Some teams still see Detmers as a starter. Best fits: New York Mets, Arizona (Diamondbacks), Baltimore (Orioles), St. Louis, Minnesota (Twins), New York Yankees."
Detmers has logged a 19-30 record with a 4.82 ERA, 473-to-174 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .253 batting average against and a 1.38 WHIP throughout his five-year career with the Los Angeles Angels.
The 26-year-old strictly performed as a starting pitcher for the Angels across the first four seasons of his career but switched to the bullpen this year -- he hasn't pitched out of Los Angeles' rotation at all in 2025.
The young southpaw has posted a 3-2 record with a 4.17 ERA, 55-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .256 batting average against and a 1.39 WHIP in 45 1/3 innings pitched as a reliever for the Angels this season.
Considering that Detmers won't become a free agent until 2029, it seems unlikely that the Angels would move him this summer. He could improve and develop into a highly valuable asset or trade chip down the line, so dealing the former first-round draft pick this early in his career might be unwise.
