Could Trade With Cardinals 'Be The Answer' Yankees Are Looking For?
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't decided whether to buy or sell before the July 31 trade deadline but it's beginning to look as if they'll offload some talent in the coming days.
With only nine games left to play before the deadline -- two games against the Colorado Rockies, four against the San Diego Padres and three against the Miami Marlins -- the Cardinals must show that they can legitimately push for the playoffs or likely face trading several key players.
St. Louis has plenty to offer at this year's trade deadline, such as impending free agents Ryan Helsley and Steven Matz. However, there's a star player the Cardinals failed to move over the offseason who could be dealt to the New York Yankees.
"Nolan Arenado could be the answer to the Yankees' hot corner woes," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Monday after suggesting that the Cardinals' top priority at the 2025 trade deadline is to "pick a lane and hammer it", meaning that St. Louis should commit to selling or buying and stick with it.
Arenado has batted .244 with 26 extra-base hits including 10 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .689 OPS in 88 games played for the St. Louis this season.
The Cardinals declared an organizational reset last fall and tirelessly shopped Arenado's contract to no avail. With roughly $40 million and 2 1/2 seasons remaining on his eight-year, $260 million contract with St. Louis and Colorado, finding a new home for the 10-time Gold Glove defender hasn't been easy.
The 34-year-old has a full no-trade clause, which has limited the Cardinals to a handful of teams he'll agree to be moved to, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Yankees.
Unfortunately for Arenado, his offensive regression and expensive contract could prevent him from being traded to the Yankees this summer, as it did over the offseason. However, the six-time Platinum Glove defender is better than any third baseman the Bronx Bombers have, so perhaps a deal before July 31 is possible.
