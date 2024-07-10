Cardinals Linked To Intriguing Young Hurler As Possible Deadline Option
If the St. Louis Cardinals truly want to compete this season, they will need to add some help for the starting rotation this summer ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
St. Louis has been fantastic lately but the rotation needs a boost. The Cardinals have been missing Steven Matz since April. They have gotten some great outings from Andre Pallante but still should be looking to add a starter or two this summer.
CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson put together a list of players who possibly could be moved with suitors and mentioned the Cardinals with Los Angeles Angels young hurler José Soriano.
"The Angels are under no obligation to move Soriano, who won't qualify for free agency until after the 2028 season," Anderson said. "We know they'll get calls on him, however, and we suspect it may become apparent to them that trading him for a quality return would do more for their long-term prospects than keeping him around for another season or two.
"Soriano generates a lot of grounders with his upper-90s sinker, as well as a lot of whiffs with his spike curveball. His control has improved as the season has burned on, and a team convinced he's a starter for the long haul could pony up. Potential suitors: (Cleveland Guardians), Cardinals, (Milwaukee Brewers)."
Soriano would be a great option for the Cardinals if he actually ends up being available. St. Louis' rotation is on the older side, but Soriano is just 25 years old and won't be a free agent until after the 2028 season.
He is someone the Cardinals could help build the rotation around. He has a 3.87 ERA so far this season in 16 appearances -- 14 starts -- and would go a long way in helping the Cardinals out this season and for the foreseeable future at an affordable price.
More MLB: Cardinals Called 'Potential Suitor' For Surprising All-Star On Trade Block