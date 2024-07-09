Cardinals Linked To Intriguing Hurler To Bolster Rotation At Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals need one more boost for the starting rotation.
The trade deadline is three weeks away and it would be surprising at this point if the Cardinals didn't add help to the rotation. St. Louis has a real need in the rotation and one player who was mentioned as a possible option is Chicago White Sox hurler Erick Fedde by CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.
"Give Fedde credit for reinventing himself in South Korea after washing out with the (Washington Nationals), and give the White Sox credit for buying in over the offseason," Anderson said. "He's since proven that his four-pitch attack -- sinker, cutter, sweeper, changeup -- can miss barrels against MLB competition, even if it seldom misses bats or causes hitters to expand their zones.
"Technically Fedde is under contract through next season, giving the White Sox another year to find a suitor. Why wait? Oftentimes, when it comes to 30-something mid-rotation starters, it's best to walk away when you're ahead. Potential suitors: Cardinals, (Cleveland Guardians), (Atlanta Braves)."
Fedde almost seems like two perfect of an option for the Cardinals. The 31-year-old is having the best season of his big league career and is under contract for the 2025 season as well at an affordable price.
He has an impressive 3.13 ERA so far in 18 starts and has been mentioned as a Cardinals target on numerous occasions as speculation has picked up about the trade deadline.
St. Louis has turned things around and is looking like a playoff team. Adding Fedde would be a perfect option to help with that fact.
