Cardinals Called 'Potential Suitor' For Surprising All-Star On Trade Block
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't too far away from being considered true contenders in the National League.
St. Louis has been one of the best teams in baseball over the last six weeks after a disastrous start to the 2023 season. The Cardinals now are in a much better spot and are just four games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the National League Central.
Cardinals fans should have a lot of hope for the team right now and things could get even better with the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaching. The Cardinals are expected to be active and even were called a "potential suitor" for Miami Marlins All-Star center fielder/second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. by CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.
"The Marlins began their latest teardown earlier this summer, spinning Luis Arraez to the (San Diego Padres) for a four-player package," Anderson said. "There's no reason for new top executive Peter Bendix to stop there, and Jesús Luzardo's injury leaves Chisholm as Miami's top trade chip. He should be in high demand based on a simple summation of his profile: he's a 26-year-old with center-field athleticism and an above-average career OPS+.
"Chisholm is under team control for an additional two seasons after this one to boot, making him more than a rental. As with Robert, the other top center fielder available, Chisholm has had his share of durability problems; we just don't think that's going to prevent a trade. Potential suitors: Cardinals, (Cleveland Guardians), (Pittsburgh Pirates)."
Miami is approaching a rebuild and it seems like Chisholm will be moved. So far this season he has slashed .255/.326/.407 in 87 games with 10 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases.
If the Cardinals could land him to help out in center field or second base, they would be in a significantly better spot than they already are.
More MLB: Cardinals Phenom Not Expected To Be Traded Despite Rumors Saying Otherwise