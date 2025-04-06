Cardinals Fan-Favorite Called ‘Most Likely’ To Land Big New Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals have some underrated talent on the roster right now.
There was minimal positive buzz about the team heading into the 2025 season but things have started to shift. St. Louis finished above .500 last year and has a lot of pieces that should help the team finish at least at that level this year as well.
It’s been an odd few years for the Cardinals but there are some really solid pieces to build around for the future. FanSided's Thomas Gauvain put together a list of 13 potential candidates for contract extensions and called Brendan Donovan the “most likely” option.
"Brendan Donovan is probably the most likely player on this list to receive a multi-year deal. Donnie is a leader both on and off the field, he can capably play four positions across the diamond, he's an on-base hitter with decent pop, and he's a grinder. The Cardinals have turned down several trade offers for their Gold Glove utility man.
"Brendan Donovan said he would have agreed to a long-term deal this offseason, but one didn't come his way. Clearly, he's open to negotiating. Are the Cardinals willing to lock in one of their cornerstone players for the next five years?"
He’s become a fan-favorite in St. Louis and a leader in the clubhouse. If the Cardinals could find a way to keep him around for the long term that would be a no-brainer of a move.
