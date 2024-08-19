Cardinals Makes Perfect Sense For Hurler Expected To Land Three-Year Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals still are in contention for a National League Wild Card spot but will need to go back to the drawing board this upcoming offseason when it comes to the starting rotation.
St. Louis currently is in second place in the National League Central with a disappointing 61-63 record. The Cardinals have struggled since the All-Star break despite a solid performance ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The Cardinals added Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham and seemed to be in a better spot but things haven't clicked. When the 2024 season ends, St. Louis will need to take a hard look at the rotation and it's clear it needs to make changes after back-to-back rough seasons.
One player who could make a lot of sense is old friend Michael Wacha. He spent the first seven seasons of his career in St. Louis and likely will land a three-year contract this upcoming offseason, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The Royals made a savvy signing in acquiring Michael Wacha last offseason on a one-year, $16 million contract with a player option next year for the same amount," Bowden said. "In all likelihood, he will decline the option and return to free agency to get a longer-term deal.
"Wacha went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA for Boston in 2022, 14-4 with a 3.22 for (the San Diego Padres) in 2023, and is (10-6) with a 3.33 ERA for Kansas City this year. That consistency should get him a three-year contract this offseason."
Wacha is the exact type of player St. Louis needs to help stabilize the rotation.
