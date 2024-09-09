Cardinals Phenom Among Top Surprises In Minors, Could Force Way To Majors
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't had the season they hoped for.
St. Louis currently is one game above .500 with a 72-71 record but is on the outside looking in on the National League Wild Card race. The Cardinals are better than they were in 2023, but they still are on the outside looking in on the National League Wild Card race.
At this point, it wouldn't be too shocking to see the Cardinals give some young players a shot at the big league level, and one who is putting himself in a position to get a call-up certainly is pitcher Quinn Mathews.
Mathews has shined in the minors so far this season and was ranked by CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson as one of the biggest surprises in the minor leagues this season.
"Mathews is best known for throwing a 156-pitch complete game last summer during a postseason start for Stanford," Anderson said. "St. Louis drafted him in the fourth round and subsequently shut him down for the season. They've since been rewarded with a quick ascent through the minor leagues that now has him stationed a call away in Triple-A. Mathews has a varied arsenal that includes two mid-90s fastballs, a pair of breaking balls, and a changeup that stands out as his breadwinner. There's enough stuff and location here to envision him becoming a potential mid-rotation starter.
"The 23-year-old recently set a new personal high in innings pitched, exceeding the 124 frames he threw last year for the Cardinal. We're skeptical these Red Birds will let him go far enough beyond that for him to factor into the big-league equation before the season ends. We do think he'll slot into their rotation sometime early next spring."
The Cardinals haven't had the success they've hoped this season, but they have a bright future.
More MLB: Here's What Cardinals Dream Trade Would Look Like, Per League Insider