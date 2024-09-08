Here's What Cardinals Dream Trade Would Look Like, Per League Insider
The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season is just a few weeks away from coming to an end.
The St. Louis Cardinals are running out of time to make a run at a playoff spot and at this point, it seems like they are going to end up being on the outside looking in once the postseason kicks off. The Cardinals have some room for growth and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller said a trade for a starting pitcher would be their dream scenario.
"St. Louis Cardinals: A Trade for a starting pitcher," Miller said. "It's probably too late for the Cardinals to make it back into the wild card picture. But if we've got the (Boston Red Sox), (Detroit Tigers), and (Seattle Mariners) as buyers in this exercise, best do the same for the Cardinals in a nearly identical spot in the (National League) picture.
"And if they are going for it, adding an arm or three to the rotation sure would help. Miles Mikolas has a 6.44 ERA since the beginning of August. Kyle Gibson (5.77) hasn't been much better. Lance Lynn (knee) hasn't pitched since late July. And Erick Fedde has been quite mediocre since the Cardinals acquired him from the (Chicago White Sox). Even Sonny Gray hasn't been anything special for a little while now, posting a 5.05 ERA over his last 12 starts."
St. Louis probably would want to add a starting pitcher now if it could. While this is the case, the trade deadline is well behind us so the Cardinals will just have to make a move this winter.
