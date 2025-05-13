Cardinals-Phillies Postponed Tuesday, Split Doubleheader Set For Wednesday
The St. Louis Cardinals will need to wait an extra day before they have a chance to extend their league best winning streak to double digits.
The game between the Cardinals and the Philadelphia Phillies set for Tuesday night has been postponed because of inclement weather. The two teams will meet in a split doubleheader on Wednesday.
This will be the fourth time the Cardinals have been forced into a split doubleheader this season.
On April 6, the Cardinals were swept by the Boston Red Sox after rain postponed their game on April 5. On April 30, the Cardinals swept the Cincinnati Reds after the two had a game postponed the day before. Last week, the Cardinals swept the New York Mets in a split doubleheader that kicked off their nine-game winning streak.
The Cardinals will likely turn to Erick Fedde to start one of the games on Wednesday, but it's unknown whether they'll use Sonny Gray, who was scheduled to throw on Tuesday, in one of the games, too. They will likely use Gray given the off day on Thursday, but it's yet to be officially announced.
St. Louis is currently on the longest win streak in baseball, and fans were likely eager to see the team play again. This postponement is a small wrench in things, but the Cardinals will have the chance to move their winning streak to 11 in a row on Wednesday.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Trade $260 Million Nolan Arenado To NL Powerhouse