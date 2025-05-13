Cardinals Predicted To Trade $260 Million Nolan Arenado To NL Powerhouse
The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly tried to trade star infielder Nolan Arenado for months leading up to the 2025 season. But the Cardinals, behind great play from Arenado, have gotten off to quite a hot start this season.
Could this hot start and nine-game win streak change the team's trade deadline plans?
Zach Ragan of A to Z Sports recently suggested the Cardinals could trade Arenado to the New York Mets despite St. Louis' surge up the National League standings.
"Adding Arenado would give the Mets a strong right-handed bat who would also offer elite defense at third base. Earlier this offseason, Arenado indicated that he'd be willing to play first base, too," Ragan wrote. "If the Mets deal for Arenado, they could use him in a variety of ways. He could start at third base some nights, which would allow Mark Vientos to DH.
"Or Arenado could start at first base and Pete Alonso could DH. Additionally, Arenado could serve as a late-game defensive replacement at third base in games he doesn't start. For this to work, the Mets would probably have to deal Marte and eat some money. Essentially, Arenado would take Marte's spot on the roster and on the payroll."
At this point, it's hard to imagine the Cardinals trading Arenado. While it could make some sense for the future, the fanbase would be up in arms if the team dealt away one of its best players in the middle of a winning streak.
If the Cardinals happen to get cold just as quickly as they got hot, this kind of deal could make sense. The Mets could use the services of a talented veteran like Arenado. He could play third base while Mark Vientos moves to the designated hitter role.
The Mets have the money to take a lot of Arenado's contract off the Cardinals' hands. But while St. Louis is in a postseason race, this deal doesn't make sense.
More MLB: Can Surging Cardinals Steal NL Central From Powerhouse Cubs?