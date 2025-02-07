Cardinals Pull Off Trade With Twins For 28-Year-Old Utility Man
The St. Louis Cardinals have been extremely quiet this offseason but finally have pulled off a move.
There has been trade chatter about the Cardinals all offseason to this point and they finally got a deal done but it wasn't the one many expected. Star infielder Nolan Arenado has been in trade rumors all offseason to this point but he is still a member of the organization.
The Cardinals did pull off a trade on Thursday, though, as they acquired utility man Michael Helman from the Minnesota Twins, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Working to add depth to an infield that could soon be without 10-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals dealt for third baseman/outfielder Michael Helman from the Twins on Thursday," Denton said. "The Cardinals sent back cash considerations for Helman, who had three hits in 10 at-bats over nine games with the Twins in 2024. It is the first money-spent acquisition of the offseason for the Cardinals, who uncharacteristically have yet to sign a free agent."
Helman is 28 years old and can play all over the field. Throughout his professional career so far he has seen time at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, left field, center field, and right field. He's young and made his big league debut in 2024 with the Minnesota Twins. Helman appeared in nine games at the big league level and collected three base hits across 10 at-bats.
He may not be a big-name acquisition, but he should add some depth to the organization.
