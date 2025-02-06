Inside The Cardinals

1 Underrated Way For Cardinals To Finish Odd Offseason

The Cardinals should look to make at least one move

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have done a whole lot of nothing this offseason.

St. Louis turned down Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn's club options for the 2025 season and let Paul Goldschmidt walk in free agency. That's pretty much all that the Cardinals have done this offseason to this point.

The Cardinals have been looking to trade Nolan Arenado but he currently is a member of the organization. No matter what happens with Arenado, the Cardinals should consider adding more pitching before the 2025 season gets here.

One easy way for the Cardinals to do this would be to reunite with Gibson. He's still out there for the taking and did everything the team could've asked out of him in 2024. Gibson The 37-year-old had a 4.24 ERA across 30 starts last year.

The Cardinals are loaded with young talent so bringing a veteran back like Gibson certainly wouldn't hurt. Spring Training is going to kick off in roughly one week so Gibson probably wouldn't cost much at this point either.

The Cardinals haven't done anything. They can afford to make a move if they really want to. Adding someone like Gibson wouldn't completely change things for the club, but it would give them a veteran to help eat up innings throughout the 2025 season at likely a cheap cost.

St. Louis should at least look to do something this offseason and adding someone like Gibson would be a very easy way to do so.

