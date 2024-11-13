Cardinals, Red Sox 'Logical Fits' To Pull Off Blockbuster Trade For Star
The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox pulled off a trade last offseason, could another be on the way?
St. Louis and Boston linked up last offseason on a deal that sent slugger Tyler O'Neill to the Red Sox. He shined for Boston and had one of the best seasons of his big league career with 31 home runs in 113 games played.
Now, the offseason is here, and the Cardinals are going to be a team to watch on the trade market. The Athletic's Jim Bowden suggested another trade between St. Louis and Boston could make sense, with Ryan Helsley being sent to the Red Sox.
"Ryan Helsley was arguably the best closer in the (National League) this year and his trade value will never be higher," Bowden said. "The Cardinals are rebuilding and shopping their veterans and they’d be foolish not to see what they could get in return for the two-time All-Star. Once free-agent reliever Tanner Scott signs, Helsley’s market will shoot through the roof, with the (Baltimore Orioles) and Red Sox being among the logical fits. Helsley logged a 2.04 ERA over 65 appearances last season with 49 saves. He was worth 3.0 WAR, according to Baseball Reference."
Boston is going to lose star closer Kenley Jansen in free agency. Bringing Helsley to town as a replacement option certainly could help. This move could make sense for the Cardinals as well. Boston has one of the best farm systems in baseball and could pay any price prospect-wise.
More MLB: Cardinals, Orioles Mock Blockbuster Could Solve Issue For Both Teams