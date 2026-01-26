Chaim Bloom’s Decisive Comments Continue to Impress Cardinals Fans

The St. Louis Cardinals' offseason has been productive and busy, with Chaim Bloom executing three trades to kick off his tenure as president of baseball operations. Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras are all gone with spring training fast approaching.

However, there are more things to consider for the Cardinals than just their rebuild. This is all taking place with another lockout potentially looming, and with owners calling for a salary cap due to the spending habits of the Los Angeles Dodgers. There is also uncertainty with TV deals and how games are distributed.

Bloom recently discussed the economics of the game with Tom Ackerman of KMOX, and his comments, like many others this offseason, should be refreshing to Cardinals fans.

Chaim Bloom Continues to Say Right Things

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

"We know that there are some real differences here, and there are some obstacles that might create for a team that's not in a massive market like us," Bloom said. "But the other thing I believe is that can never be an excuse, and as far as our baseball operation is concerned, regardless of what we might like to see happen in terms of the larger economic picture of the game, regardless of what obstacles, the status quo gets in our way, we just can't be focused on that. That's never been how teams in markets like ours and it's never been how this organization has won."

The Cardinals may not have the same financial resources as the Dodgers given their market size. However, Bloom makes it clear that it shouldn't be an excuse for the Cardinals to cut corners as they try to build a contender in the future and execute their current rebuild.

The lack of spending in free agency certainly frustrates some fans, but Bloom still is saying all the right things and makes it clear that the Cardinals can't cut corners and use economics as an excuse to not give their full effort when the time comes to contend.

The Cardinals will just have to do things differently than the Dodgers. But this is a stark contrast to how things previously were under John Mozeliak.

Bloom has been decisive in his messaging and has proven that he has high goals to try to get the Cardinals back to where they once were.

