Cardinals-Red Sox Trade Is More Likely After Teoscar Hernández's Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking for someone to swoop in and take Nolan Arenado elsewhere.
He's owed roughly $74 million over the next three years and it has been heavily reported that he's available on the trade block. He's been tied to a handful of teams and even shut down a trade to the Houston Astros.
The Boston Red Sox are a team that has also been linked to him and now it seems like there is more of a chance of a deal getting done. Boston was linked to Teoscar Hernández all throughout the offseason to this point but he landed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. Boston missed out on the sweepstakes but still needs to add offense.
That's where Arenado would come into play.
Now that Hernández, MLB.com's Ian Browne even said that Arenado and Alex Bregman could be the top candidates for Boston to fill the right-handed offensive hole.
"Hadn't been hearing much about Teoscar Hernández in regards to the Red Sox and now we know why," Browne said. "He is back with the Dodgers on a three-year deal. Bregman (free agent) and Arenado (trade candidate) would seem top candidates to be Boston's (right-handed) bat."
Should the Cardinals give Boston a call? Absolutely. The Red Sox have one of the best farm systems in baseball and surely could give the Cardinals a solid haul in return for the eight-time All-Star.
