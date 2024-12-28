One Projected $16 Million Move Cardinals Could Make To Add All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of decisions to make about the starting rotation.
St. Louis had to make two decisions early on and opted against picking up Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn's club options for the 2025 season. At this point, everything is up in the air for the Cardinals. Even if the Cardinals decide to opt for a younger starting rotation in 2025, it could make sense to add one more veteran into the mix with both Gibson and Lynn in free agency.
If the Cardinals want to add another piece, a reunion with one-time All-Star José Quintana could make perfect sense. He has had success as a member of the Cardinals already. He logged a 2.01 ERA across 12 starts after being acquired by St. Louis in 2022.
He's spent the last two seasons with the New York Mets but is a free agent now. Spotrac currently is projecting Quintana to land a two-year, $16.57 million deal this offseason. That's the type of deal that the Cardinals absolutely should consider.
If they could land Quintana for two years with an annual value of just over $8 million, that would be a win. He could help secure the Cardinals' rotation after logging a 3.75 ERA last year over 31 appearances.
The Cardinals could use one more hurler, and Quintana should be that guy, It's been an odd offseason so far, but landing Quintana undoubtedly would be a good move.
