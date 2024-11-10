Cardinals Reportedly Top Landing Spot For Generational Talent In Winter Stunner
The St. Louis Cardinals are cutting costs this winter but that doesn't mean the front office won't look to make necessary additions to the big-league roster.
Acquiring another starting pitcher is likely necessary for the Cardinals after Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's 2025 club options were recently declined.
Fortunately, a future Hall of Fame candidate is looking to add one more season to his illustrious career and the Cardinals are considered a potential landing spot.
"Did the Red Birds decline their club options on 37-year-olds Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn just to sign a 40-year-old (Max Scherzer) to a slightly higher salary?" Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Sunday when discussing where Scherzer could sign this offseason. "Perhaps. They certainly need at least one more arm for their rotation, and they're no strangers to employing older pitchers. If they do sign Scherzer, here's hoping his final season is less of a total disaster than Adam Wainwright's was."
Scherzer has logged a 215-111 record with a 3.16 ERA, 3,391-to-752 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .220 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP throughout his 17-season career.
The three-time Cy Young recipient has battled through injuries over the past few seasons, lowering his projected market value to a measly $15.3 million on a one-year deal, according to Spotrac.
Reeling in one of the best pitchers of this generation to lead and teach young pitchers such as Michael McGreevy, Andre Pallante, Drew Rom, Quinn Matthews and Tink Hence would be monumental for their development.
Not to mention, Scherzer is a St. Louis native, so ending his career with the Cardinals might be appealing to the eight-time All-Star. With money not necessarily an issue for the two-time World Series champion, he might not have a problem joining the rebuilding franchise. What better way to end such an accomplished career than with his hometown team?
