Ex-Cardinals Cy Young-Caliber Hurler Reportedly Drawing Significant Trade Interest
The St. Louis Cardinals will be active in this winter's trade market but it's too early to predict who they'll look to trade with and receive in exchange.
There's plenty of room for improvement on the Cardinals roster. For instance, the rotation will likely require an upgrade after the recent decisions made over Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's futures with the organization.
Perhaps the Cardinals could reunite with a former homegrown hurler whose tremendous potential was overlooked, resulting in him being regretfully traded.
"The Arizona Diamondbacks emerged as a team receiving significant interest from clubs looking for starters, league sources said at this week’s general managers’ meetings," The Athletic's Will Sammon and Patrick Mooney wrote Friday. "Zac Gallen (projected to earn $14.1 million through the arbitration process) is one of the league’s best pitchers and will be a free agent after the 2025 season."
Gallen has posted a 53-37 record with a 3.29 ERA, 885-to-258 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .221 batting average against and a 1.13 WHIP throughout his six-year career between his time playing for the Miami Marlins and Diamondbacks.
The 29-year-old was unwisely traded to the Marlins in a deal for Marcell Ozuna shortly after Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak took over as head honcho in 2017 -- a move that Gallen didn't receive well.
The All-Star pitcher was traded after only two seasons spent playing in the Cardinals farm system, where he eventually logged a 1-1 record with a 3.48 ERA, 23-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .237 batting average against and a 1.16 WHIP in 20 2/3 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis.
It's tough to imagine giving up on a homegrown talent who excelled during his first stint at the highest minor league level but that's what Mozeliak did in his first offseason as Cardinals POBO. Perhaps he can right his wrong by trading for Gallen this offseason -- his final one as St. Louis' baseball boss.
