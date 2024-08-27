Cardinals Rising Star Nearing Return From Injured List To Finish Breakout Season
The St. Louis Cardinals have endured a season full of setbacks and injuries, which continue to make the franchise's return to the playoffs more difficult than it has to be.
For instance, the Cardinals thought they were in the clear with catcher Wilson Contreras when he returned from the injured list in late June but a recent incident has sent St. Louis' best hitter back to the sidelines.
Losing Contreras was a severe blow to the Cardinals lineup, which is trying to get hot with the season winding down. On the bright side, a young Cardinals star reached a milestone on his journey back to the roster and should hopefully return soon.
"(Cardinals) Center fielder Michael Siani (oblique strain) will play five innings for Triple-A Memphis tomorrow, manager Oli Marmol said," MLB.com's John Denton reported Monday. "He’ll progress to seven innings and will return to the Cards only after playing nine-inning games on consecutive days."
Siani was batting .256 with 10 extra-base hits including two home runs, 18 RBIs and a .622 OPS in 101 games played for St. Louis before suffering his injury during the first week of August.
The 25-year-old should be a sure candidate to win a Gold Glove award for the incredible defensive skills he has displayed in center field for the Cardinals this season, so hopefully, he'll return with enough time left to finish what he started.
The speedy outfielder's return won't be too significant for the Cardinals lineup, as Siani is primarily a contact hitter. Offensive power is what St. Louis needs but having a lockdown center fielder, who can get on base and steal is certainly coveted.
