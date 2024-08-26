Future Cardinals Hall Of Famer Could Be On Path To Become Club's Next Manager
The St. Louis Cardinals have been on a downward slope since 2022 when the club won the National League Central by seven games and finished with a 93-69 record.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol had an excellent first year after succeeding San Diego Padres Mike Shildt, who is set to return to Busch Stadium for the first time since St. Louis fired him after the 2021 season.
Unfortunately, Marmol's euphoric 2022 season is long gone and some believe it's already time for St. Louis to take a different managerial approach. Perhaps a Cardinals legend gaining management experience could be chosen to lead the team soon.
Retired Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols has been chosen to manage the Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic this winter, Bally Sports Midwest reported on Aug. 13.
Pujols has already expressed interest in becoming a manager in Major League Baseball and this upcoming role should be a test-run to see how well he can lead a professional team.
The three-time National League MVP helped his other former team -- the Los Angeles Angels --during spring training earlier this year but his involvement with the Cardinals organization has been non-existent since he retired following his unforgettable final season with St. Louis in 2022.
St. Louis fans are frustrated with Marmol after the team finished with an embarrassing 71-91 record in 2023 and is on the verge of missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season this year.
If Pujols has success managing in his home country this winter, could Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak choose to hire the future Hall of Fame candidate as the franchise's next manager?
