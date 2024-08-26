Inside The Cardinals

Future Cardinals Hall Of Famer Could Be On Path To Become Club's Next Manager

St. Louis would love to have the legend back in the organization

Nate Hagerty

May 8, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of the tarp on the field as storms move through the St. Louis region delaying a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
May 8, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of the tarp on the field as storms move through the St. Louis region delaying a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have been on a downward slope since 2022 when the club won the National League Central by seven games and finished with a 93-69 record.

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol had an excellent first year after succeeding San Diego Padres Mike Shildt, who is set to return to Busch Stadium for the first time since St. Louis fired him after the 2021 season.

Unfortunately, Marmol's euphoric 2022 season is long gone and some believe it's already time for St. Louis to take a different managerial approach. Perhaps a Cardinals legend gaining management experience could be chosen to lead the team soon.

Retired Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols has been chosen to manage the Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic this winter, Bally Sports Midwest reported on Aug. 13.

Pujols has already expressed interest in becoming a manager in Major League Baseball and this upcoming role should be a test-run to see how well he can lead a professional team.

The three-time National League MVP helped his other former team -- the Los Angeles Angels --during spring training earlier this year but his involvement with the Cardinals organization has been non-existent since he retired following his unforgettable final season with St. Louis in 2022.

St. Louis fans are frustrated with Marmol after the team finished with an embarrassing 71-91 record in 2023 and is on the verge of missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season this year.

If Pujols has success managing in his home country this winter, could Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak choose to hire the future Hall of Fame candidate as the franchise's next manager?

More MLB: Cardinals Fan Favorite Heating Up With Season In Jeopardy; Will Final Push Be Enough?

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News