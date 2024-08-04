Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Top Prospect Reportedly Promoted To Replace Injured Rising Star

St. Louis is recalling the young outfielder

Apr 15, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; (l to r) St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21), center fielder Victor Scott II (11) and right fielder Michael Siani (63) celebrate after defeating the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals outfielders were able to get it done in Saturday night's 5-4 comeback victory over the division-rival Chicago Cubs.

Newly reacquired veteran Tommy Pham's energizing double and triple, Brendan Donovan's three-hit night and Lars Nootbaar's sacrifice fly all played a crucial role in helping St. Louis erase a 4-1 deficit in the top of the eighth inning.

Unfortunately, a starting outfielder suffered an injury during the come-from-behind win -- prompting St. Louis to recall a minor leaguer for a second shot at the big leagues.

"The Cardinals are calling up Victor Scott II ahead of tonight’s game against Chicago, which indicates an injured list stint for Michael Siani (oblique)," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Sunday. "Really tough break for Siani and St. Louis."

Scott batted .085 with three extra-base hits including zero home runs, two RBIs and a .274 OPS in 21 games played for St. Louis at the start of this season.

After recently traded outfielders Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson were placed on the IL right before Opening Day, Scott was promoted to help fill the voids in the outfield. Unsurprisingly, Scott wasn't ready for the show yet and was demoted to Triple-A Memphis to continue with his development.

Scott has batted .219 with 15 extra-base hits including six home runs, 29 RBIs and a .620 OPS in 74 games played for Triple-A Memphis in 2024.

Cardinals general manager Mike Girsch spoke very highly of Scott last summer as the 23-year-old climbed his way to the top of St. Louis' farm system.

It's disappointing that the Cardinals will be without Siani for an extended period of time. He was on pace to win his first Gold Glove for his incredible lockdown defense in centerfield for St. Louis this season but an oblique strain can be tricky, so who knows when he'll be back.

There might be one less potential Gold Glove defender in the outfield for a while but at least St. Louis has a blazing-fast and talented outfielder on the way.

