Cardinals Rival Would 'Love' To Sign St. Louis Seven-Time All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't going to look the same in 2025.
St. Louis has been in plenty of rumors since before the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season came to an end. The Cardinals likely will be cutting ties with at least a few key veterans this winter, including seven-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
He has been with the team since the 2019 campaign and has been a pillar of the organization ever since. Goldschmidt won the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player Award and clearly has plenty of respect across the league.
While this is the case, he is now 37 years old, and it is a near guarantee he will be playing elsewhere in 2025. The Cardinals already announced that Willson Contreras will be taking over first base in 2025. While this is the case, anything can happen until he signs the dotted line.
It's clear he's going to have a market in free agency and one team that reportedly would "love" to sign him is the rival Milwaukee Brewers, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Brewers would love to find a way to get former Cardinals All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on their roster, and would have been all-in if first baseman Rhys Hoskins had opted out of his contract," Nightengale said.
Losing Goldschmidt is going to be sad for St. Louis even if it is the right move. If he were to stay in the division and have success against the Cardinals, it would make things even more sad.
