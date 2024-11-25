Insider Suggests Potential Cardinals-Red Sox Swap In One Scenario
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to offload talent for prospects and rumors and speculation have been running rampant.
St. Louis has some pieces that could help take a contender to another level. Sadly, the Cardinals missed the playoffs each of the last two years and now seem to be in a position to rebuild rather than adding more and attempting to make a run in 2025.
Eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado is just 33 years old and has three years left on his deal at an affordable rate. He has a no-trade clause, but if the Cardinals eat a little of the money, they could get a great haul back for him.
One team that has been mentioned as a possible fit for him is the Boston Red Sox. Boston has a fantastic farm system that Chaim Bloom is familiar with as he helped build it, but also has Rafael Devers at third base.
While this is the case, Boston reportedly has discussed moving Devers off third base and that could then lead to a possible deal, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Red Sox also have strong interest in All-Star free-agent shortstop Willy Adames, who is willing to move to third base," Nightengale said. "They have scheduled an upcoming meeting and have internally discussed moving Rafael Devers off third base. They could also sign free agent Alex Bregman or trade for St. Louis Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado."
This doesn't mean any deal is imminent. but it is something to watch. Boston could afford Arenado's contract and could give St. Louis one of the best returns prospect-wise. If the Red Sox announce at some point this offseason that Devers is switching positions, fans should then hope the Cardinals get Boston on the phone about a deal. If Devers doesn't change positions, there's no chance of a trade with Boston.
