Cardinals Star Issues Statement On Michael McGreevy: 'He's Ready'
Will the St. Louis Cardinals finally give Michael McGreevy a consistent shot in the near future?
McGreevy made another spot start on Monday and had arguably his best outing of the season. He pitched seven innings -- a season-best -- and allowed just two earned runs while earning a win for the Cardinals. St. Louis has struggled to kick off the second half of the season and needed a win and McGreevy delivered.
His status with the Cardinals is currently up in the air. There's no doubt that he is talented and can help the Cardinals' big league club. But, the rotation seemingly is full with Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, Andre Pallante, and Matthew Liberatore. There have been rumors about the possibility of the club opening up a spot for McGreevy by trading Fedde.
With McGreevy getting the ball on Monday, the club wasn't shy about their feelings on the young hurler. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol shared before the game that he hopes McGreevy sticks around. After the game, All-Star slugger Willson Contreras also made that feeling clear, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"I think he's ready to stay here, straight up. I think you don't need to go down," Contreras said as shared by Denton. "That's my take. And I'm gonna say he's ready. He's already shown a couple of times that every time he comes here, he's coming to pitch.”
What does the front office think?
