Cardinals Star Expected To Be Playing Final Games In St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are trending in the wrong direction right now with the trade deadline days away.
St. Louis has limped out of the All-Star break and has struggled. Now, the club is looking more and more like a trade deadline seller rather than a buyer.
Ryan Helsley continues to be the most popular trade candidate for the club. At one point it didn’t seem like a deal would happen because St. Louis was thriving, but now, ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel have set the odds of a deal to 60 percent.
"No. 27. Ryan Helsley, RP, St. Louis Cardinals," McDaniel and Passan said. "Chance of trade: 60 percent. Helsley had the fourth-best WAR among relievers last season and is in a contract year now but has been notably worse this season. His stuff and location are similar, but the main difference is that his fastball is getting hit hard -- with one byproduct being his spiking home run rate. Best fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia, New York Yankees, Detroit, New York Mets."
The Cardinals are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch over the next few weeks. Now, the Cardinals have a 51-49 record and their chances for a playoff spot are getting slimmer by the day. The Cardinals need a hot streak badly to stop some of this noise going around. If St. Louis sells off any pieces, Helsley seems like the first to go.
More MLB: Cardinals Rumors Heating Up As Odd-Man Out Emerges