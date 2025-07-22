Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Star Expected To Be Playing Final Games In St. Louis

The Cardinals have some work to do...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals are trending in the wrong direction right now with the trade deadline days away.

St. Louis has limped out of the All-Star break and has struggled. Now, the club is looking more and more like a trade deadline seller rather than a buyer.

Ryan Helsley continues to be the most popular trade candidate for the club. At one point it didn’t seem like a deal would happen because St. Louis was thriving, but now, ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel have set the odds of a deal to 60 percent.

"No. 27. Ryan Helsley, RP, St. Louis Cardinals," McDaniel and Passan said. "Chance of trade: 60 percent. Helsley had the fourth-best WAR among relievers last season and is in a contract year now but has been notably worse this season. His stuff and location are similar, but the main difference is that his fastball is getting hit hard -- with one byproduct being his spiking home run rate. Best fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia, New York Yankees, Detroit, New York Mets."

The Cardinals are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch over the next few weeks. Now, the Cardinals have a 51-49 record and their chances for a playoff spot are getting slimmer by the day. The Cardinals need a hot streak badly to stop some of this noise going around. If St. Louis sells off any pieces, Helsley seems like the first to go.

More MLB: Cardinals Rumors Heating Up As Odd-Man Out Emerges

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News