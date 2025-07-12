Cardinals Top Prospect Highlighted Ahead Of Futures Game
The MLB Futures Game is one of many exciting events during All-Star week. This game puts MLB's best prospects on the field together in an attempt to shine the bright lights on the game's best young stars.
For the St. Louis Cardinals, this event is going to be as important as ever this season. St. Louis' top prospect is participating in the event, and he's seemingly bound to put on quite a show.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently highlighted Cardinals top prospect JJ Wetherholt ahead of the Futures Game. Rymer listed Wetherholt as the sixth-best prospect participating in the event and shared some high praise for the talented infielder.
"Wetherholt was the No. 7 pick in the draft last year, and he already looks like a guy who perhaps should have gone No. 1," Rymer wrote. "He's rocking a .303/.425/.487 slash line for his work at Double-A and Triple-A, and Masyn Winn's presence is really the only reason he's unlikely to stick at shortstop."
Wetherholt is the top prospect in St. Louis' organization for a reason. It was quite a shock when he fell to pick No. 7 in the draft last season, as many projected him to go No. 1 or No. 2 before the year started.
Now that he's with the Cardinals, he's surging his way up the minor league ladder. If the star prospect can put together an impressive Futures Game and continue dominating minor league baseball, there's a chance he's fast tracked to St. Louis in the next few months.
The Futures Game will be his first opportunity to put his talent on display in front of the MLB world.
