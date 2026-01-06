MLB Execs Predict Big Things For Cardinals Rookie In 2026

2026 is likely to be a rough year for the St. Louis Cardinals. Instead of contending, they are rebuilding and focusing on the future. They’ve already traded Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray, and Brendan Donovan and JoJo Romero could follow.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be some positives this season. With the Cardinals going young, the organization will have a chance to see top prospect JJ Wetherholt in action at the big league level.

Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com recently conducted a survey with Major League executives, who weighed in on who they think will win the Rookie of the Year award in each league. They were quite high on Wetherholt.

JJ Wetherholt Could Be Next Big Thing In St. Louis

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League infielder JJ Wetherholt (26) of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (MLB No. 5) had an outstanding first full season of pro ball after being the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 Draft, splitting the year between Double-A and Triple-A and posting a combined .306/.421/.510 slash line with 17 homers and 23 steals,” Mayo wrote.

Wetherholt certainly showed a lot of promise in 2025, rising through the Cardinals’ farm system and making it all the way to Triple-A Memphis.

All signs are pointing to him being ready for the Major Leagues at the start of the 2026 season. He brings power from the left side of the plate and can play three of the four infield positions.

If Donovan is traded, the Cardinals could put him at second base. He could play third base if they are able to trade Nolan Arenado. But there are a lot of things the Cardinals can do with him.

If he breaks out, as expected, that could help the Cardinals potentially exceed expectations in 2026 and at least play some meaningful baseball later in the year. The last Cardinal to be named Rookie of the Year was Albert Pujols in 2001.

Wetherholt has a chance to potentially make some history. His future is bright, and if he breaks out, there may be at least a few reasons for fans to return to Busch Stadium in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if this prediction made by MLB executives turns out to be true and if Wetherholt can live up to the hype.

