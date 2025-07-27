Cardinals Trade Deadline Direction Finally Reportedly Revealed
With just four days to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, it sounds like the St. Louis Cardinals have decided which direction they are going to go in.
As the deadline has gotten closer, questions have popped up whether the Cardinals are going to buy, sell, or stand pat. Obviously, there aren't many options outside of these three, but everything has seemingly been on the table because the Cardinals are right around .500 and within range of a playoff spot, but also not guaranteed anything.
The Cardinals' recent struggles have seemingly confirmed that the club is going to look to sell, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"The Cardinals are preparing to sell," Rosenthal said. "The (San Francisco Giants), however, plan to buy, seeking a second baseman and starting pitcher. And the Reds are targeting a middle-of-the order bat and bullpen help."
The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that the Cardinals have made Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz available.
"As the St. Louis Cardinals teeter above .500, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has started to field calls regarding many of his players, not just pending free agents," Woo said. "Though the Cardinals have not publicly declared their intent to sell, Mozeliak has reached out to teams to inform them relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz are available, according to multiple league sources. All three pitchers will be free agents at the end of the season. Reliever JoJo Romero is also drawing interest from rival clubs, though he will not be a free agent until 2027."
It doesn't sound like a complete firesale is imminent, but it does seem like St. Louis will look different come August 1st with a few subtractions potentially coming.
