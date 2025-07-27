Inside The Cardinals

Royals-Diamondbacks Complete Trade Involving Ex-Cardinals OF

The former Cardinals outfielder is on the move...

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 12, 2024; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; General view of Kansas City Royals hats and gloves in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies during a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2024; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; General view of Kansas City Royals hats and gloves in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies during a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former member of the St. Louis Cardinals has already been traded with just a few days to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals went out and acquired former Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk from the Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"The Kansas City Royals are acquiring outfielder Randal Grichuk in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN," Passan said.

There have been a few deals already made with the trade deadline now just four days away. It is scheduled for July 31st and the biggest move of the last week likely was the Seattle Mariners acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks. Clearly, Arizona is open for business and now the former Cardinals outfielder is also on the move.

Kansas City comes in somewhat as a surprise. The Royals have a 51-54 record and there have been rumors about the possibility of Kansas City maybe selling off some pieces this deadline, but adding Grichuk is a signal in the other direction, although not a splashy blockbuster deal by any means.

Grichuk is 33 years old and is slashing .240/.277/.457 this season with seven homers, 22 RBIs, 15 doubles, and one triple in 70 games so far. He spent the first four seasons of his big league career in St. Louis and has bounced around since. Now, his list of teams he has played for will include Kansas City as well.

More MLB: Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Gaining Steam, Is This It?

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News