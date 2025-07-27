Royals-Diamondbacks Complete Trade Involving Ex-Cardinals OF
A former member of the St. Louis Cardinals has already been traded with just a few days to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals went out and acquired former Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk from the Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"The Kansas City Royals are acquiring outfielder Randal Grichuk in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN," Passan said.
There have been a few deals already made with the trade deadline now just four days away. It is scheduled for July 31st and the biggest move of the last week likely was the Seattle Mariners acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks. Clearly, Arizona is open for business and now the former Cardinals outfielder is also on the move.
Kansas City comes in somewhat as a surprise. The Royals have a 51-54 record and there have been rumors about the possibility of Kansas City maybe selling off some pieces this deadline, but adding Grichuk is a signal in the other direction, although not a splashy blockbuster deal by any means.
Grichuk is 33 years old and is slashing .240/.277/.457 this season with seven homers, 22 RBIs, 15 doubles, and one triple in 70 games so far. He spent the first four seasons of his big league career in St. Louis and has bounced around since. Now, his list of teams he has played for will include Kansas City as well.
More MLB: Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Gaining Steam, Is This It?