Cardinals Urged To Consider Deal With Predicted $180 Million Superstar
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't in the place they want to be.
St. Louis is used to being a contender in the National League every year, but the last two seasons have been different. The Cardinals had a disastrous 2023 season that was an eye-opener. Nothing seemed to work for the Cardinals in 2023, and the club looked to add ahead of 2024.
The Cardinals made a flurry of moves, but they missed the playoffs once again. What's next for the team? It sounds like they are entering a rebuild. Chaim Bloom is going to take over the president of baseball operations role after the 2025 season and the team is looking to fix their farm system.
Changes are coming, and it seems like the club is going to tear down the roster and build it back up. While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller urged the team to instead invest heavily on an ace this winter and mentioned Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes in free agency.
"The Cardinals haven't gone even to $90M for a free agent since 2010, but they should absolutely be in the market for one of the ace pitchers," Miller said. "Not only do they have at least $26M coming off the books with Paul Goldschmidt hitting free agency, but they are probably going to decline their club options on Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson.
"Plus, Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz, and Erick Fedde each have just one year left on their deal, so they need several long-term solutions. (Just saying: Corbin Burnes always did pitch well at Busch Stadium and would probably love to face the Brewers on a regular basis given how acrimonious that relationship got)."
Burnes is projected to get a $180 million deal over six years from Spotrac. There is a way that the Cardinals could trim payroll while still bringing Burnes to town. It would be nice to bring him to town, and he's one of the best pitchers in baseball. But don't expect him to sign with St. Louis.
More MLB: Cardinals Advised To 'Sell High' On $800K Breakout Outfielder