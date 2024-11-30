Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite Lands $74 Million Extension With Dodgers
One former St. Louis Cardinals fan-favorite certainly is having a great few months, although he no longer is with the organization.
Former Cardinals utility man missed the majority of the 2024 season and was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. Edman made his season debut with the Dodgers and appeared in 37 regular season games. He hit six home runs, drove in 20 runs, and slashed .237/.294/.417.
He came alive in the postseason and was named the National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player as he slashed .407/.393/630 with one home run and 11 RBIs in six games.
Edman can play all over the field and is a big reason why the Dodgers were able to win the World Series this fall. Los Angeles clearly loves him and gave him a five-year, $74 million extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Breaking: Super-utilityman Tommy Edman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a five-year, $74 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "The deal runs from 2025-29 and includes a sixth-year club option. There’s a $17 million signing bonus and deferred money included."
Edman shined with the Cardinals and developed into a very steady player. The Dodgers certainly saw something in him and now have their guy for the next five years. It would've been great if the Cardinals could've found a way to keep him around, but things seem to have worked out for him.
