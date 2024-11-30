Inside The Cardinals

Ex-Cardinals Fan-Favorite Lands $74 Million Extension With Dodgers

One former Cardinals fan-favorite certainly is having a great month

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Tommy Edman (25) fields a ground ball in front of second baseman Gavin Lux (9) during the first inning in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
One former St. Louis Cardinals fan-favorite certainly is having a great few months, although he no longer is with the organization.

Former Cardinals utility man missed the majority of the 2024 season and was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. Edman made his season debut with the Dodgers and appeared in 37 regular season games. He hit six home runs, drove in 20 runs, and slashed .237/.294/.417.

He came alive in the postseason and was named the National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player as he slashed .407/.393/630 with one home run and 11 RBIs in six games.

Edman can play all over the field and is a big reason why the Dodgers were able to win the World Series this fall. Los Angeles clearly loves him and gave him a five-year, $74 million extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Breaking: Super-utilityman Tommy Edman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a five-year, $74 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "The deal runs from 2025-29 and includes a sixth-year club option. There’s a $17 million signing bonus and deferred money included."

Edman shined with the Cardinals and developed into a very steady player. The Dodgers certainly saw something in him and now have their guy for the next five years. It would've been great if the Cardinals could've found a way to keep him around, but things seem to have worked out for him.

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

