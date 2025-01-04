Cardinals Urged To Sign $13 Million All-Star In One Scenario
Could the St. Louis Cardinals look to the free agent starting pitching market?
They certainly should at least consider a move. The National League Central is wide open and the Cardinals have a realistic shot at winning the division even if they trade Nolan Arenado. It wouldn't hurt to add another pitcher.
The biggest complicating factor is that the Cardinals are looking to trim payroll. Although they are right in line with the other teams in the division, the Cardinals likely won't add any big pieces in free agency. They have been in a plethora of trade rumors all offseason to this point so it wouldn't be shocking to see a trade need to happen to lower payroll before any other moves can be made.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold made a list of five potential free agent targets for the Cardinals and suggested Kyle Gibson as a reunion fit if either Erick Fedde or Steven Matz is traded.
"How does he fit the Cardinals? Most likely, only after a trade. Dealing either Fedde or Matz would open a spot in the rotation, and reintroducing Gibson to the mix would provide the innings so there can be some inning uncertainty around him, Miles Mikolas, and Sonny Gray," Goold said. "Gibson may find the opportunity to spend most of the season close to home appealing – with the possibility of a late-season business trip to a contender to chase a title around his 38th birthday.
"For a few years, the Cardinals have been the team who traded for the veteran pitcher signed to a short-term deal by a 'resetting' club. They’ve seen how it works and have put themselves in a position to see if it can work for them."
Gibson was everything the Cardinals could've hoped for in 2024. He had a $13 million deal last year and is projected to land a two-year, $26 million deal this offseason in free agency. If the Cardinals could get him at a lower rate, then it would make a lot of sense to bring him back.
